Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $147.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.91 million and the highest is $148.40 million. Zscaler posted sales of $101.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $611.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $616.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.78 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $226.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.47 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $228.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

