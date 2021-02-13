Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.44). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $6.74 on Friday, hitting $196.86. 507,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,877. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

