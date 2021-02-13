Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,005. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.