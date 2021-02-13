Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. FOX reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 3,323,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FOX by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

