Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

FULT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 706,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,518. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 70,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

