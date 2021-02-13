Zacks: Analysts Expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. GasLog posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

GasLog stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

