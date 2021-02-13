Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $38.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,743.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $121.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.66 million to $126.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.41 million, with estimates ranging from $162.41 million to $280.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

