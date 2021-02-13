Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBC. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.74 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

