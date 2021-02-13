Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

