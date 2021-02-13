Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.42 Million

Equities analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report $976.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $932.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,217,000.

NYSE IGT opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

