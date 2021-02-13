Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Shares of LII traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.86. 163,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,394. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

