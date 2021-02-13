Zacks: Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce sales of $441.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the lowest is $418.69 million. MarineMax posted sales of $308.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

HZO stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Insiders sold 102,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

