Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $183.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.34 million to $200.65 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $188.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,369. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.