Zacks: Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after buying an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 2,021,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

