Zacks: Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($0.67). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

RLMD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 79,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,797 shares of company stock worth $7,686,529 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

