Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.39.

Shares of STX stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

