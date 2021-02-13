Zacks: Analysts Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,546. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.