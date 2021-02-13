Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.25. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Shares of VC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 156,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,103. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

