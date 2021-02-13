Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Vonage by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vonage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 986,486 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vonage by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 441,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
