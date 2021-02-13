Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.68. 183,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,221. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after buying an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in First Merchants by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.