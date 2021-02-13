Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

FORR stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $805,923. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.