Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $881.00 Million

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report $881.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $889.49 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

