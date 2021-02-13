Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total transaction of $1,386,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,054. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Littelfuse by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,638. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.49. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

