Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. TELUS reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 3,427,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TELUS by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELUS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TELUS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

