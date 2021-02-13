Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $118.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.01 million and the highest is $120.50 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $92.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $309.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

