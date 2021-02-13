Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.66). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIE shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 601.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,004. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

