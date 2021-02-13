Zacks: Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.71. Facebook posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

FB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

