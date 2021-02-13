Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.52. 261,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,586. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $172.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Freshpet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

