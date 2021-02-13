Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.30. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Garmin by 25.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.