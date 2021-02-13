Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $223.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.08 million and the lowest is $220.52 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $870.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $873.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

