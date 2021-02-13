Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

