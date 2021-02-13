Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $186.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.30 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $176.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $737.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $741.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $765.86 million, with estimates ranging from $731.50 million to $789.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

HTA stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 151,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 21.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

