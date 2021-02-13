Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post sales of $404.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.40 million. HEICO reported sales of $506.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $128.54 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.