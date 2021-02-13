Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.08 Million

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $444.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.33 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $401.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Installed Building Products by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

