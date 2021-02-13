Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,441,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,081,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,496,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $13,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $4,854,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 125,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $416.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

