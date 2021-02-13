Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.29. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 303,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

