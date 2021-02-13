Zacks: Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $15.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $15.68 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $60.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.45 million to $60.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

