Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in January

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 14th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,431.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ZLDSF stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. Zalando has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $120.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

