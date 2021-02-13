Zano Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $67,780.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,539,645 coins and its circulating supply is 10,510,145 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

