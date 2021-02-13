Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 34.9% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Zap has a total market cap of $38.53 million and $1.69 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00072286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.01057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.83 or 0.05583473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.