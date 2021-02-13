ZClassic Market Cap Hits $3.78 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $38,549.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00360658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,115,988 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.