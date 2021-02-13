ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 7.2% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $44,364.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00335021 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00109677 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,115,474 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

