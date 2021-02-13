Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Hits $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,751.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.42 or 0.03812296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00460014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.35 or 0.01454092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.00566878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.63 or 0.00487174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00356238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

