Zcoin (XZC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,232.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.31 or 0.03847609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.00458143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.01250237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00514084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.50 or 0.00460496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00338104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

