Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $477.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $479.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

