Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.74. 497,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $479.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

