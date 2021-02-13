Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 33.4% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $260,854.72 and approximately $70,090.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00284221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00090129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00088947 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,380.73 or 1.00510562 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

