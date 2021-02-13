Zel Price Hits $0.0411 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Zel has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $523,083.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00371513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00119242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,637,325 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

