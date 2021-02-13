Zen Protocol Trading Up 52.3% This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 52.3% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $4,500.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00577946 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000165 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00125881 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.