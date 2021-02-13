Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 130.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 63.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 130.7% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

